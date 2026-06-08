Even after two decades, Pollock still enjoys being ring announcer

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Duncan Pollock has been a boxing ring announcer for more than two decades. Photo Veli Nhlapo

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Even after two decades, Duncan Pollock still enjoys being master of ceremonies – a designation best described as “ring announcing” in boxing jargon.

“I enjoy my side hustle, and I want to continue doing it as long as I still can,” said the 54-year-old married father of one child.

Pollock, who has been a ring announcer since 1998, has kept his voice.

He was speaking exclusively to Sowetan from his office at Woodlands Office Park in Sandton, where he works for DR Gaming Technology as managing director.

He’s had boxing fans eating out of the palm of his hands in Monte Carlo, Monaco, which is widely considered one of the richest countries in the world.

That is thanks to veteran promoter Rodney Berman, who gave Pollock a break in 1998. It was also Berman who took Pollock to Monaco, where Golden Gloves used to stage tournaments.

Pollock, from Pretoria but now based in Cape Town, said he was never a boxing fan when growing up.

He got into ring announcing by default because the person who was appointed to do that job for Golden Gloves was sick, and Golden Gloves fight coordinator Shona McTaggart approached him.

Pollock got his licence from the BSA in 1998, and he’s done the job with splendour. He’s not sure if other ring announcers see it as a key role in an event.

“If you look at guys who do it really well... whether it’s a Michael Buffer, John Lennon or Bruce Buffer... those guys really own those two or three minutes,” he said.

“It’s like, you know what, dude? I am here to do my job, and I want to do it damn well... I’m going to be prepared, and I’m going to make sure the promoter that pays me gets value for his money.”

He said that comes down to having pride in one’s craft. “If you want to do something, do it the best you can. Own it because for me okay is not good enough.”

A ring announcer in boxing is vital for establishing the “big fight feel”, managing crowd energy, and bridging the gap between the live arena and television audiences.

Beyond theatrical introductions, they ensure procedural fairness, enforce strict timelines, and deliver the final, official results to the world.

Their most critical responsibility is reading the official judges’ scorecards and declaring the winner.

Before the bell rings, the announcer must introduce a strict sequence of officials, including the referee, ringside doctors and judging panels as well as notable VIPs or celebrities in attendance.

They ensure the official rules are stated clearly and present accurate biographical details (records, weight, and hometown) for the competitors.

Good announcers will go into the dressing room and learn the correct pronunciations of the participants’ names, including the officials’.

They’ll double-check trunk colours and make sure their information jives with what the television broadcasters have.

And don’t even think of climbing up those steps to the ring if you don’t know the proper order to call a split decision or majority draw.

Ring announcing may not be rocket science, but for the tuxedoed gents who are fortunate enough to work in the profession, it is not something to be taken lightly.

The primary goal is to build audience anticipation, hype the fighters, and add a prestigious, theatrical atmosphere to the event.

Michel Buffer emphasises stretched vowels, booming vocal projection, highly distinct cadence, and is famous for the trademarked phrase: “Let’s get ready to Rumble!”

The greatest ring announcer of all time. No one can use his phrase because it is a legally protected trademark owned by him.

It has generated more than $425m in retail sales and licensing over his career, helping him build an estimated $400m net worth.

“Give it to the guy,” said Pollock. “What he’s achieved is phenomenal.”

But Pollock is not a catchphrase person.

“I’m not a Hollywood guy,” said Pollock, who has done over 100 world title fights, and that includes the WBC and IBF heavyweight championship between Lennox Lewis and Hasim Rahman in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, in 2001.

Pollock described late former WBU bantamweight, SA and IBF junior featherweight and WBU featherweight champion Lehlohonolo Ledwaba as his favourite boxer.