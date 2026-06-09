Van Jaarsveld to fight for every woman who has been told she can’t

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Bonita van Jaarsveld, right, after her fight against Beke Bas of Germany at Paul Greifzu Stadion in Dessau-Roßlau. File photo:

Cape Town boxing fans can look forward to welcoming a champion whose greatest victory is not measured by belts or rankings but by her refusal to stop fighting.

Bonita van Jaarsveld is that champion boxer. Based in Gauteng, she will put her South African lightweight title on the line against No 1 contender Azasakhe Jamani.

The fight will be part of the eight-bout card dubbed “Battle at the Island” by promoter Terry-Anne Hart, which her Fighters Club Promotions (FCP) will stage at Grand West Casino in Cape Town in August.

The champion’s manager Colleen McAusland described her charge’s return as a powerful reminder that champions are not defined only by the titles they win but also by the obstacles they overcome.

“Her courage, resilience, and determination continue to inspire those around her, inside and outside the boxing community,” said McAusland.

“For Bonita, this is more than just another title defence. It is the continuation of a fight that extends far beyond the ropes.

“While preparing for her return to the sport she loves, Bonita has been battling cancer, facing one of the toughest challenges of her life.

“Through hospital visits, treatments, uncertainty, and the emotional toll that accompanies such a diagnosis, she has remained determined not to allow her illness to define her.”

She said boxing has given her charge purpose, discipline, strength, and hope.

“But this battle has demanded a different sort of courage — one that has tested her physically, mentally, and emotionally every day,“ said McAusland.

McAusland revealed that she made the difficult decision to withdraw Van Jaarsveld from a scheduled fight in December due to concerns about her health.

“At the time, Bonita’s health had to come first, and as her manager, it was one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make.

“No fight is worth risking an athlete’s wellbeing. Today, I am incredibly grateful and proud to see Bonita in such a good place mentally, spiritually, and physically.

“Her determination throughout this journey has been inspiring.

“She has faced challenges that would break many people, yet she continues to rise, to believe, and to fight.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the woman, the champion, and the role model she has become.”

As she prepares to step back into the ring during South Africa’s Women’s Month, the champion hopes her journey will inspire women everywhere who are facing battles of their own.

“What a significant month to make my comeback,” she said.

“August is Women’s Month in South Africa, and as I prepare to defend my South African title, I do so while continuing my fight against cancer.

“Every day brings its own challenges, fears, and uncertainties, but it has also shown me just how strong the human spirit can be.”

Her message to every woman fighting a battle — whether it’s cancer, abuse, loss, depression, financial hardship, or any challenge that feels impossible to overcome — is: “Please don’t give up. There were days when I felt exhausted, afraid, and overwhelmed, but I learnt that courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is getting up every day and continuing to fight despite it.

“You are stronger than you know. Your scars do not define you; they tell the story of battles you have survived.

“There is no shame in struggling, and there is incredible strength in refusing to quit.”

She said when she steps into the ring on August 8, she won’t just be fighting for a title.

“I’ll be fighting for every woman who has been told she can’t, every woman who has doubted herself, and every woman who is facing a battle behind closed doors,” she said.

“Keep believing, keep hoping, and keep fighting. Your story is not over yet.”

Hart’s boxing event will feature eight bouts, five of which will be female matches.

It’s her first tournament at home in the Mother City since the Johannesburg-based businesswoman got involved in promoting boxing matches in November last year.

Van Jaarsveld from Gauteng last fought in June 2024 when she lost to Beke Bas in Germany for the Women International Boxing Association title.

Her last fight at home was in 2023 when she won the national belt after defeating Raider Muleba at Vodaworld in Midrand.