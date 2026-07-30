Young trainers hope to produce their first World champ

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Nyiko Ndukula and Hloni Mbaoko, who have succesfuly served their internship as aspirant trainers, could produce their first world boxing champion tomorrow evening.

Their charge, Akani “Mancane” Sambu, will welcome Filipino Alvin Camique for the WBF world bantamweight title at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou.

Sambu from Gijahamhandeni village in Malamulele and his dance partner are evenly matched, based on their fight records. Sambu, however, has a slight advantage over his foe, having won 11 of his 17 boxing bouts, while Camique has seven wins from 11 fights.

Ndukula and Maboko have already produced two WBF Intercontinental champions in Sambo and Khensahosi “Junior” Makondo.

Sambo first won the Gauteng bantamweight title before adding the Intercontinental title in his collection, while Makondo held the junior middleweight belt.

“We are happy to be in such a high-profiled fight,” said Ndukula yesterday.

“I think it’s time we step up as trainers... its a big challenge for us but we up to the task, and Sambu is looking forward to becoming a world champ.”

Then Makondo from Giyani and Tshikungulu Khorombi from Vuwani in Thohoyandou will fight for the bragging rights as the Limpopo junior middleweight champ over 10 rounds.

Sifiso “God” Hlongwane – who is also trained by Maboko and Ndukula – will be involved in a 10-rounder against Cedrick Chauke for the Limpopo lightweight title.

Hlongwane and Chauke are both from Malamulele.

Ndukula is very much aware that when a boxer loses a fight, the trainer is often blamed because they serve as an easy scapegoat. But when a boxer wins, the trainer often gets less credit because public glory focuses on the person taking the physical blows.

Ndukula and Maboko are homeboys from Malamulele who started training professional boxers in 2021. They boxed as amateurs under respected veteran trainer Erick Baloyi at his Malamuele Boxing Gym.

The two relocated to Johannesburg where they turned professional under trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan in 2015 and later teamed up with Alan Toweel Junior in Linden. They retired in 2018 and started honing the skills of fighters in Greenside.

Action from this 10-bout card will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan