Cafu bounces back with after year-long hiatus

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Phumelela Cafu will risk his WBO junior bantamweight title against Jesse Rodriguez’s WBC and Ring titles at the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas, on July 19

The 10-round tune-up boxing match that Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu won via unanimous points decision against Filipino Jemuel Aranas helped him remove rust.

Cafu had not seen action since July 19 last year when his trainer-cum-manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan threw in the towel after Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez landed a heavy right hook that badly wobbled Cafu, who lost the WBO junior-bantamweight world title.

That was Cafu’s first defeat. Cafu’s promoter, Larry Wainstein, and Nathan brought their charge back in to help him get back his active timing and reflexes.

They matched him against a prospect who was involved in his biggest fight against Cafu in Germiston.

Cafu needed to secure a safe win to boost morale before facing a tough champion or top contender.

Described at home as one of the top fighters from Cebu’s Chao Sy Boxing Stable, the fight outside the Philippines was the first for the 21-year-old since turning professional four years ago.

He carries a 9-3-1 record with five knockouts and headed into the bout against Cafu riding a two-fight winning streak. Aranas gave a good account of himself and also made Cafu work harder for his win.

The first four rounds were close. Cafu’s class began to show from round six, probably because he had found his rhythm.

“I will try and get rounds since I’ve been inactive for over a year,” said Cafu last week.

Asked if cutting weight was not daunting, Cafu said: “Not really.”

But he looked drained after the weigh-in on Friday; probably, it’s a sign that he must move up the weight division.

Cafu‘s defence was tight like the wall, working behind his jab and using his upper body movements to evade most of Aranas’ power punches, and importantly, he successfully broke his opponent’s spirit and will, and forced the fight to be fought on his terms.

Cafu is yet to lose a boxing match here at home after chalking up 11 wins, and drew three times.

The former WBF International flyweight and SA and IBF International junior-bantamweight holder won the WBO world title in Japan and lost in the US.