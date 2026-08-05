Ring official Sylvia Mokaila still going strong after 27 years

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Veteran award winning boxing ring official Sylvia Mokaila still loves what she has been doing since 1996.

Award-winning veteran boxing ring officials Sylvia Mokaila still has the penchant to carry out the official responsibilities during match-ups.

She has been doing it diligently for 27-years.

Mokaila, from Lomanyaneng village in Mahikeng, North West, started officiating in the amateur ranks in 1996, and graduated to the professionals in 1999.

Annually during August, Sowetan honours women who are doing well in the sport of boxing.

Her skills were honed by veteran boxing administrators Ken Ramaboa and Stanley Sono, as well as former professional boxer Norman “Pangaman” Sekgapane.

She has handled numerous international contests in countries such as Mexico, the US, Germany, Namibia, Ghana, Zimbabwe and the DRC.

She was also appointed to supervise the IBO Africa super middleweight championship at Emperors Palace in 2019. The appointment resulted from a plea from veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman to US-based IBO president Edward Levine.

Mokaila’s appointment happened during the month SA commemorates Women’s Month − August.

Mokaila wants to see more women ring officials, trainers, mangers, and even doctors.

One notable female trainer is Jodi Solomon, while Marissa Toweel is assistant trainer to her husband Alan Toweel Junior. Colleen McAusland is a top manager.

“We are seeing the light when it comes to females participation in boxing,” said Mokaila, who mentioned Namhla Tyuluba, Thando Xamlashe and Pumeza Zinakile as shining stars.

“I believe that working together with love, determination, passion and respect we can fly the flag of women in boxing very high. Someone needs to take baton when I call it a day.

“I would love to see myself as the CEO, COO or BSA board member one day when I retire as a ring official. My dream is to build a boxing academy in the North West where there is lack of boxing sport.

“There are lots of mines there, and they should help us in that regard. There is need for development in open boxing, which is the feeder to the professional ranks.”