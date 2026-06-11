ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Sundowns and Pirates players key for Bafana at the World Cup

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Host Sizwe Mabena (left) with Ramahlwe Mphahlele (centre) and Musi Matlaba on the Arena Sports Show.

In the 109th episode of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena were joined by football analyst Musi Matlaba and former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

Discussions include looking ahead to the 2026 Fifa World Cup where Bafana Bafana are in tough Group A with co-hosts Mexico, Czechia and South Africa.

South Arica play the opening match of the World Cup against co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Matlaba and Mphahlele talked about tactics and trends they are expecting in this ever-changing world of modern football and how they think Bafana will fare at the tournament.

They reflected on their respective journeys in football, the importance of players doing corrections in the form of video sessions and analysis to meet the demands of the modern football.

They also zoomed into their crystal balls to predict who is going to win the tournament.

TimesLIVE