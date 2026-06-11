Bafana News

Broos springs a few surprises for Bafana’s World Cup opener

Coach opts for three-man defence and no wingers as he targets nullifying Mexico’s engine room

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter, at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Bafana Bafana train at Orlando Stadium on 28 May 2026, ahead of their departure for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America. (Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BackpagePix )

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sprang a few surprises with his formation and personnel in his starting lineup for Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico.

Ronwen Williams has, as expected. taken his place between the posts at Estadio Azteca. However, Broos has opted for a three-man defence comprising Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

That may have been necessitated by Mexico usually playing with one striker in veteran Raúl Jiménez, enabling Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba to operate as wingbacks.

Mudau and Modiba can also add numbers at the back should Mbokazi, Okon and Sibisi be under pressure from Mexico’s impressive midfield.

In the midfield, Broos has gone with the experience of Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole and Jayden Adams as he looks to nullify some of the dangers that may come from Mexico’s engine room.

That means Bafana has a two-man attack in the form of Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

This three-man centre sees Broos, for the first time in months, leaving out traditional wingers in Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.

Other notable absentees from the starting XI are playmakers Relebohile Mofokeng and Themba Zwane.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Nksoinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon; Khuliso Mudau, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Aubrey Modiba; Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster

And here’s how Mexico line up:

TimesLIVE

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