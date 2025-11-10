Gallants confident of Knockout glory against Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marumo Gallants celebrate victory during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Semifinal match between Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on 9 November 2025.

After eliminating teams such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout, Marumo Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte is confident they can upset Orlando Pirates in the final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 6 and win the trophy.

Gallants beat Arrows 4-2 on penalties in the semifinal on Sunday at King Zwelithini Stadium after the match finished 2-2 in regulation time.

What makes Lafitte confident about their chances is that they have already beaten the Buccaneers in the Betway Premiership this season and said they have a team capable of completing a double.

“I think I have a team, and all the players are ready and focused on the same objective, and for that I’m confident against Pirates, but we are still far away,” Lafitte told the media after the match.

“We won the last game against Pirates at home; we have a few games before the final, and we must collect at least five points.

“We are playing a final, and you know when you are there, you want to win. We have time to prepare for it and to analyse.”

The 28-year-old also praised goalkeeper Washington Arubi’s heroics after saving two penalties to help them advance to the final.

Arubi was also a hero when they eliminated Sundowns in the last 16 on penalties.

“Honestly, Arubi is like this. He can even take penalties. It was a difficult game, but when you have Arubi in goal, he can help you in those crucial moments. I trust him completely,” he said.

“At the beginning of extra time, we wanted to attack, but the players were tired, and we decided to play for penalties.”

Lafitte was also pleased with their character throughout the match and hopes they will show the same in the final.

“Fantastic results for the team and the club; I’m very happy for that. It is good to be in the final. It was a difficult game, a different moment.

“We played an exciting game, and we could have won 2-1, but we conceded. I like the mentality I saw from the team to have the mindset to go to penalties, and I’m thrilled to win from there.”

