WATCH | Pirates thump Chiefs to top the league table

Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs tackled by Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on 28 February 2026.

Orlando Pirates throttled Kaizer Chiefs and the coroner confirmed death by suffocation shortly before 6pm.

The Buccaneers prevailed 3-0 in this latest edition of the hugely popular Soweto derby played in front of a packed and bouncing FNB Stadium with the crowd appearing to exceed the stadium’s capacity.

Pirates, who reclaimed their place at the top of the Betway Premiership standings with 41 points from 18 matches, have a three-point advantage over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns play their game in hand against Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Sunday.

In the process of this vital victory over an old foe, Pirates have stopped the bleeding as they went into this clash on the back of successive defeats to Sundowns and Casric Stars in the league and Nedbank Cup respectively.

For Chiefs, this defeat has effectively killed their outside chances of a top two league finish that comes with the lucrative Champions League and they will have to battle with the likes of AmaZulu, Durban City, Polokwane City to finish third.

It was a day of many firsts as Ethen Chislett, Lebohang Maboe, Flavio Silva, Aden McCarthy and Asanele Velebayi got their first taste of the derby for Amakhosi.

For Pirates, Lebone Seema, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Yanela Mbuthuma and Masindi Nemtajela played in this derby for the first time.

Pirates dominated Chiefs, who also came into this match after back-to-back losses, in all facets of the game and for sustained periods. For the neutrals this Pirates win is good for the title race.

Pirates started the match positively as they launched early attacks on the Chiefs defence through Relebohile Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi and Mbuthuma but they could not break through.

Their persistence earned them a corner kick and it ended with Moremi driving a goal-bound shot that deflected off the legs of Silva to beat Bruce Bvuma who went the wrong way.

Pirates continued to be relentless after the goal with Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi and Mbuthuma proving a handful for Chiefs’ defence of Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika.

Pirates increased their lead after 39 minutes when Sebelebele made a surging run from the midfield and laid the ball on the path of Mofokeng, who released Appollis to beat Bvuma.

There was a suspicion of offside for the second goal but referee Eugene Mdluli and his near-side assistant Lalelani Mngadi didn’t see anything wrong, allowing Appollis to celebrate.

Pirates put this match beyond doubt after 78 minutes when substitute striker Evidence Makgopa headed home a well-taken cross from Moremi.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou got his starting line-up spot-on and they settled in first with defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema not having too many problems to deal with during the early exchanges.

Ouaddou also got it right in the heart of the midfield where he recalled Thalente Mbatha to work with Makhehleni Makhaula and they provided cover for wingbacks Deon Hotto and Sebelebele whenever they surged forward.

Ouaddou was also on the money by using Mofokeng in the creative No. 10 role with Appollis and Moremi on the side and they combined well to cause the Chiefs defence problems.

For Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, their best laid plans did not work as they struggled to settle in the match during the early exchanges and never recovered.

First, Youssef and Kaze could not pick injured first choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen who was replaced by Bruce Bvuma between the poles with Fiacre Ntwari on the bench.

The decision to start with midfielder Ethan Chislett, who was only playing his second match for Amakhosi, was not a bad one as he was one of the bright sparks on a disappointing afternoon.

Elsewhere, there were problems galore as Inácio Miguel, captain Zitha Kwinika, Aden McCarthy, Thabiso Monyane and Pule Mmodi were troubled all afternoon by Pirates’ attackers.

In the midfield, Lebohang Maboe and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo were overpowered by Makhaula and Mbatha and attackers Glody Lilepo and Flavio Silva rarely threatened Sipho Chaine.

To try to get back in the game, Youssef and Kaze made swift changes at the beginning of the second half with Thabo Cele and Asanele Velebayi coming on for Ngcobo and Mmodi in the midfield.

It could have been worse during the closing stages but Sibisi could not connect with Makgopa’s cross, but it didn’t matter as the three points were safely tucked away.