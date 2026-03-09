No arrest yet after death of MultiChoice security guard in cycling crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have confirmed that an arrest has yet to be made in the case of the death of popular MultiChoice security guard David Sejobe, who was killed in January after a vehicle struck him as he cycled to work.

Police have, however, confirmed that a vehicle believed to be linked to the crash is being tested.

Sejobe was known for his smiley and over-the-top greetings to motorists and pedestrians passing by the MultiChoice building in Randburg.

For years, Sejobe had been a friendly personality on Bram Fischer Drive, lifting people’s spirits with his broad smile and animated greeting gestures. In return, motorists would hoot at him as they passed.

He was also fond of cycling and would, every day, cycle from his home in Orange Farm to Randburg.

Since his death, images of cars alleged to be the vehicle that hit him have been circulating on social media but without any verification.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuwulwi said: “No suspect was arrested on this matter. There is a vehicle that was taken for analysis to compare with the parts found on the scene. That is all I can provide for now.”

According to Sejobe’s wife Lina Sejobe, she last spoke to the police two weeks ago when she was told about the discovery of the car concerned and also met the owner.

“After the car was discovered, we were taken to see it as well as the owner. I am just concerned — even though the owner of this car is an old person, I didn’t want to look at him because my heart is still broken. But I am hopeful about the progress of the case and [that] we will get a court case soon.”

Sejobe said life has been hard since the death of her husband.

“It has not been easy, but we are holding on as the family, but we truly miss him,” she said.

