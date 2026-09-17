The AM Check-in | Broken cells, vehicle shortages hamper Protea Glen police work

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

Broken cells, vehicle shortages hamper Protea Glen police work

An inspection of the Protea Glen police station by Sowetan found a facility in a state of disrepair, with plumbing pipes lying on the floor, damaged toilets, toilet seats outside the holding cells and leaking ceilings. Picture: (Nandi Ntini)

For nearly 10 years, the holding cells at Protea Glen police station have stood empty, neglected and decaying while officers travel 5km away daily to detain suspects.

The absence of functioning cells at the station means police officers who arrest suspects must first process them at the station before travelling to Moroka police station for their detention.

Despite its proximity to the Protea magistrate’s court, the station, which caters for areas including Protea South, Protea North, Protea Glen and surrounding residential extensions, has no functional facilities for detention.

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ActionSA among parties who double-listed candidates

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba in Braamfontein. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The IEC’s official candidate list exposes a chaotic wave of dual-party registrations, with numerous candidates getting listed for multiple political parties across Eastern Cape municipalities.

ActionSA has been affected by these administrative mix-ups, popping up alongside major rivals on a bunch of contested lists — a sign of last-minute party-hopping, list errors and aggressive candidate poaching.

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IEC final lists expose fierce metro battles ahead of local elections

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the party’s mayoral candidate announcement gathering at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: (ANC)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) final candidate lists for the November 4 local government elections expose deepening political fragmentation across South Africa’s eight metros, with incumbents, former mayors and new political players competing to shape who governs the country’s biggest cities.

Nowhere is that fragmentation more pronounced than Johannesburg, where the ANC’s candidate list has thrown the mayoral contest into sharper focus.

ANC regional chairperson and executive deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku tops the party’s proportional representation (PR) list, followed by Musiiwa Maxwell Nedzamba, Nomoya Daphney Mnisi, incumbent mayor Sello Enoch Morero and Sibongile Eunice Mgcina.

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