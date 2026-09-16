Free State SAPS spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli to be buried this weekend

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The South African Police Service in the Free State has indicated that late spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, who passed away last week, will be laid to rest over the weekend.

Kareli, who joined the SAPS 18 years ago, passed away on September 9 due to ill health.

He was a familiar and trusted voice of the organisation. — Brig Thandi Mbambo

Brig Thandi Mbambo said a memorial service for Kareli will be held at midday on Thursday at Bobbiespark in Bloemfontein. The funeral service will take place on Saturday at 8am at Kananelo High School in Phomolong, Kroonstad.

Mbambo said Kareli’s “untimely” passing had left his colleagues deeply saddened.

“He was a familiar and trusted voice of the organisation, serving as an important link between the police, the media, and the communities of the Free State,” she said.

Kareli joined the police on July 14, 2008. His career included service in various policing environments before he joined the provincial communication structures.

“Throughout his years of service, Sgt Kareli contributed to the dissemination of important policing information and played a significant role in keeping members of the media and the public informed about SAPS activities, operations and initiatives,” the police said.

Sowetan