READER LETTER | State graft messing up our lives

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Thabang Molefe sweeps soil into potholes on Reitz and Van Velden streets in Brits, part of the Madibeng local municipality in the North West. Picture:

At the expense of SA’s economic development, the post-apartheid government administrators seem to be more interested in serving themselves than their communities. There is no interest in delivering services, and it’s worse in poor areas.

Take the community of Ramogodi in the Madibeng municipality in the North West, for example, which ranks among the worst in its criminal conduct towards its residents.

The village is deteriorating into a slum with unnavigable roads. It is painfully disappointing that, 32 years ago, the village was far more decent than it is today.

State corruption is messing up our lives, and there seems to be no plan to deal with it. Budgets are approved and contracts awarded, but the work is substandard and shoddy, all in the effort to steal.

We cannot go on like this. It’s enough. − AK Bantseke