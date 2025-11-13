Boxing meets fashion as Mahanetsa brings Durban July vibes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BSA's Rina Jude, promoters Joyleen Mahanetsa and Melissa Miller, Marisa Rose from the Sports Department, promoters Leandra Beyers and Thanyani Maragani to stage Women Only boxing tournament in Soweto.

In an effort to attract more fans to boxing, Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka introduced a fashion parade before the annual awards in Durban in 2015.

New boxing promoter Joyleen Mahanetsa of VIP Promotion is bringing that parade back in an attempt to introduce something new.

That will be part of the package for her maiden tournament at the revamped Eyethu Multifunctional Hall in Mofolo, Soweto, on December 15.

The tournament, which she will jointly organise with Melissa Miller, Joyce Kungwane, Terry Lee Ann, Mapule Matlala, Phumudzo Ramabulana, Leandra Beyers and Thanyani Marageni, is part of BSA’s All Women Boxing series.

Each of the eight promoters received R300,000 from the government.

The tournament is dubbed “Bringing Sexy Back”, and will feature six female bouts, headlined by a Gauteng super-middleweight bout between Kholosa Ndobayini and Rita Mwrebi.

“We want to appeal to a new market so that boxing can have a greater following,” said Mahanetsa. “Think about the Durban July, which started as a horse betting event, and today people go there also to wine and dine and appreciate fashion.”

She added that well-known musician Kabelo Mabalane, known by his stage name Bouga Luv, will perform live, while famous self-taught cook Fikile Zungu will prepare meals for guests.

“It will be a box-and-dine formation, and tickets sell for R700 [general seating], tables of 10 sell for R15,500 and VVIP tables at R18,000,” said Mahanetsa, whose company was established by former pro-boxer and trainer Harry Manaka.

Big-name fighters such as current SA lightweight champ Bonita van Jaarsveldt, Gabisile Tshabalala and Asanda Nxokwana will also be in action on the day.

Sowetan