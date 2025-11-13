Hard work brings me good luck - Nathan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Top boxing trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan says he creates his own luck through hard work.

Sowetan asked if it was sheer luck that he gets big fights for his fighters.

“I work hard and create my own luck,” said Nathan, who announced that his charge, Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini, will challenge IBF featherweight champion Angelo Leo.

The fight to be held in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 21, will be shown on ProBoxTV.

“I know it’s a bit of a shock but I warned I would make some announcements. It’s Lerato now, and there will be another big one in the next few days.”

Dlamini said: “I am so ecstatic to get this opportunity. I was supposed to fight Leo last year but I lost to Tomoki Kameda (in their second fight) last year.”

Dlamini defeated Kameda by a narrow split points decision in their first fight in October 2023. But the Japanese avenged that razor-thin defeat via the same verdict in their second fight last August.

Rated No 8 by the IBF in the featherweight class, Dlamini added: “This chance comes at the right time. I am healthy and my body is responding the way I want it.

“It won’t be easy but I know I have the skills to beat Leo.

“There is no Christmas, no New Year celebrations and no birthday celebrations for me.”

The Free State-born boxer turns 32 on February 14.

“I will be on the way to the US on February 14,” said Dlamini.

Nathan announced last month that his new charge, Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke will oppose Mexican Jose Salas Reyes for the vacant IBF bantamweight world title.

In October, he announced that Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala will be involved in the official IBF junior-flyweight elimination fight against Sergio Mendoza in Mexico on November 22.

