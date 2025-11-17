Xaka condemns Wainstein for insulting fans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), Sandile Xaka, is hopeful Boxing SA will act against promoter Larry Wainstein, who insulted fans at Booysens Gym on Saturday.

Just before Wainstein could announce the fight of the night, a small section of the fans made noise and it is unclear what triggered that behaviour.

“Take those boos and shove it in your a**, man,” Wainstein said angrily.

“If you don’t want to listen, go home, go. I am tired of this sh*t.”

Wainstein’s international tournament was streamed live by Discover Sport.

“I condemn his behaviour,” said Xaka.

“It is very wrong; I believe that BSA will have to look at it; you can’t insult people.”

BSA’s COO, Mandla Ntlanganiso, who attended the tournament, said: “I missed that part because I rushed out after the main bout.

“Fortunately this is recorded. We will take it from there.”

Sowetan is in possession of the recording.

The performance by two Tanzanians – Halid Kalima and Sunday Kiwale – and Zimbabwean Khwezi Chirowa was appalling, to say the least.

Kiwale did not throw even a single decent blow against Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, who stopped the 35-year-old ring veteran in the second round.

Halid ran but could not hide away from Sikho Nqothole, who stopped their glorified sparring session in round three, while Chirowa just turned his back against Amos Mphande in round four.

Sabelo “Mkhonto” Cebekhulu and Sinenkosi Mlotshwa gave fans value for their money.

Mlotshwa’s corner intervened by throwing in the towel in round four, saving him from what could have been severe punishment.

Frank “The Tank” Sotomela tamed Trevor “The Lion” Nghonyama in round two, while referee David van Niewenhuizen intervened for Aziz Mponda against Jason Medi in round two.