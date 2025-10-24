Baroka boss sets almost impossible target for new coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite sitting second from the bottom in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has given new coach Tlisane Motaung a lofty target of winning promotion.

Motaung replaced Dan Malesela as Baroka coach this week, after a string of poor results which left them in the relegation zone.

Baroka have four points from seven matches and are tied with Midlands Wanderers, who are at the bottom of the table.

The mandate for the coach is to win the league. It is still early; we can still win the title. — Khurishi Mphahlele, Baroka chairman

Mphahlele is confident they can win the promotion despite being 13 points behind leaders Casric Stars, and will support Motaung with everything to hit the ground running. “The mandate for the coach is to win the league. It is still early; we can still win the title,” Mphahlele told Sowetan yesterday.

“As much as we’ve been supporting Dan Malesela, we will support him as well. We will give him full support. He is still assessing the squad; remember, he only arrived here two days ago.”

Motaung’s first assignment at Baroka is a trip to Hungry Lions at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm, and he will be hoping to get off to a perfect start.

Asked why the results were not coming under Malesela, Mphahlele said he was not sure, as he feels they have assembled a good squad. “I can’t tell you why we didn’t win in the last few matches; maybe better ask the coach [Malesela] why he was not getting the results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leicesterford City will look to continue with their winning run when they visit Lerumo at Olympia Park today at 3.30pm.

Leicesterford have won their last three matches against Black Leopards, Cape Town City and Highbury, and sit third in the log table.

Elsewhere, Casric will hope to build on their 3-2 win against Lions last week when they face Highbury this afternoon at Gelvandale Stadium.

Cape Town City could record back-to-back wins for the first time when they host the Bees at Athlone Stadium tomorrow. The Citizens won 3-2 against Wanderers in their last match.

Fixtures

All matches will start at 3.30pm

Friday: Highbury v Casric, Gelvandale; Milford v Leopards, Richards Bay.

Saturday: Lerumo v Leicesterford, Olympia Park; Kruger v Gomora, KaNyamazane; Lions v Baroka, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; CPT City v Bees, Athlone; University of PTA v Upington, Tuks.

Sunday: Venda v Wanderers, Thohoyandou.

