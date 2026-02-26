How Mbali Nhlapo’s famous cleaning tagline changed her life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“I am Mbali Nhlapo and I’m a housekeeper” is the sassy tagline that set the TikTok content creator on the path to viral superstardom.

The TikTok cleaning guru was honoured on Tuesday at the inaugural Humanz Top 20 Awards, which recognised content creators who are not only entertaining but also reshaping the country’s economy. Sowetan gets to know Nhlapo:

How did you feel the first time you went viral?

I didn’t even know what it meant to go viral. I remember posting a video, and 30 minutes later, my son came running to me saying I was “going viral”. It felt amazing and a little surreal.

How did the tagline “I am Mbali Nhlapo and I’m a housekeeper” come about?

My firstborn son was the one who introduced me to TikTok, and my second-born son suggested that I introduce myself [in my videos] because people needed to know who I was, not just see a cleaning lady. That’s when I started using my tagline. I didn’t think much of it until people started saying it the way I do. It was funny, but that’s what gained me more followers.

When did you start taking control of your brand?

I realised it when people started asking questions after my first videos, asking how to clean different things. I knew then I had to be consistent because people were seeking my guidance.

Before online fame, what was your profession?

I worked as a salesperson from 2002 to 2013. Then in 2016, my sister-in-law was on maternity leave, and I was called to help. I arranged assistance and that’s how Sisters @ Work started. Looking back, I see it was a blessing in disguise.

Everywhere I go, people recognise me, and I love that energy…it’s as if I’m a celebrity. — Mbali Nhlapo

How has the business benefitted?

Sisters @ Work is thriving. We have 40 employees, 13 brothers and the rest sisters. We do house and office cleaning and the online presence has greatly helped with exposure.

What does it mean to be recognised by the Humanz Awards?

It felt so good. When I received the nomination email, I initially thought it was a joke, but soon reality hit that South Africans and the world were recognising my work, and I was grateful.

What challenges come with content creation?

It comes with a lot of pressure. You need to be consistent and professional because people can recognise you in places you don’t expect.

Any funny experiences with your fame?

Many. Even this morning, a lady took a video of me saying my tagline the same way I do. Everywhere I go, people recognise me and I love that energy… it’s as if I’m a celebrity.

What have you learned from being a content creator?

Consistency gives better results. I’ve learned to work hard, put in effort and provide what people want. Luckily, I don’t get bullied online, and people enjoy my content.

What’s next for 2026?

I’m planning housekeepers’ events across four provinces: Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein. Tickets are on my website and social media.