Pig farm murders: Farmer allegedly threatened with sexual assault in police cells

Zacharia Olivier in the Polokwane high court. He is on trial for the murders of two women who were shot and their bodies fed to pigs. File photo

The safety of the Limpopo farmer accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs came under the spotlight after it was revealed in court he was allegedly threatened with sexual assault behind bars.

On Thursday Zacharia Olivier’s lawyer Jacob’s Venter told the Polokwane high court during consultations with his client he was told he had experienced “severe” threats on Wednesday night while in police holding cells.

Olivier was kept in police cells on Wednesday after his case was postponed and was not taken to prison where he is usually held.

“He was detained in police cells and apparently there were unsavoury and straightforward threats made about him being attacked and sexually abused,” said Venter.

“I don’t want to go into specifics. The state is also aware of this.

“I would like to request the court to make an order [for him] to be taken back to detainment in prison.”

Prosecutor George Sekhukhune indicated they were made aware of the threats against Olivier, and suggested court adjourn at 3pm for him to be transported back to prison.

The court asked the investigating officer Capt Phaladi Makola to make sure Olivier was taken back to prison.

The matter was adjourned to Friday.

On the evening of August 17 2024, Maria Makgatho, 45, and Lucadia Ndlovu, 34, were among a group of people who had gone to Olivier’s farm to scavenge for expired food usually meant for pigs on the farm.

Olivier and farm supervisor Adrian Rudolph de Wet allegedly shot at the group. The others fled but Makgato and Ndlovu were killed and the two allegedly tossed their bodies into a pigsty.

They were later arrested together with a Zimbabwean farmworker who allegedly helped throw the bodies into a pigsty.

De Wet has since turned state witness.