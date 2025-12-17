Shebeshxt denied bail, to spend holidays in jail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shebeshxt real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, failed to show exceptional circumstantial evidence to be released on bail, magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said on Wednesday.

Lekompo musician Shebeshxt will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars after the Polokwane magistrate’s court denied him bail.

The accused failed to discharge the honors that exceptional circumstances exist which, if considered by this court, would be in the interest of justice that he be admitted to bail. — Godfrey Netshiozwi, magistrate

“The accused failed to discharge the honors that exceptional circumstances exist which, if considered by this court, it would be in the interest of justice that [the] accused be admitted to bail. Having said that the application of the accused for bail is hereby refused,” said Netshiozwi.

“It is the conduct and the personality of the accused that caused the court to invoke the provisions which it has read into record. It is the accused person himself that can do personal introspection into himself to avoid [being] in conflict with the law. He will [then] be able to progress with the career no one can stand on his way.”

Shebeshxt faces a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fan in Polokwane on October 19.

The case was postponed to February 2026.

