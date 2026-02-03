WATCH | Madlanga commission says Carrim’s application lacks ‘lawful basis’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission of inquiry says there is no “lawful basis” in the urgent application by North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

On Monday, Carrim launched an application to block the commission from subpoenaing him to testify and answer to allegations that he sought to influence suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu in a controversial R360m SA Police Service tender.

Responding to the application, the commission’s chairperson, retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said the high court should strike the matter from the roll.

WATCH | Commissioner Sesi Baloyi says that the application by Adv Hartley Ngoato that his client, Witness F, must not testify before the Madlanga commission has no basis.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/UAMbFERsh5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 3, 2026

“Our primary submission is Mr Carrim has failed to make out a case on urgency. The application is an abuse of process, and any urgency faced by Mr Carrim is self-created.

“He abused the court’s process by rushing to court on less than a week’s notice, and the time periods afforded to the commission were unreasonably short. The appropriate order is to strike the matter from the roll,” he said.

Carrim is expected to appear before the commission on Friday.

The application is under way at a high court.

Another witnes, who has brought an urgent application at the last hour is Witness F.

This is a developing story.