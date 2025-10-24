Kekana vows to rekindle form that made him a Bafana regular

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has vowed to regain the kind of form that saw him earn a regular call-up at Bafana Bafana.

Kekana, 32, has struggled this season at Masandawana, as he has been limited to just five appearances across all competitions, with injuries also contributing.

I think my job is just to work as hard as I can, knowing that I have the full support of my team, the coaches and to get back to the level that is expected of me. — Grant Kekana, defender

The defender missed Bafana’s last two World Cup qualifiers. Having returned to action last week during Sundowns’ 5-1 win over Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg in Nigeria. Kekana said he has been working hard to get his mojo back.

“I think that’s how football goes; it’s a game of seasons. But every day I put upon myself to do my best,” Kekana told the media during the press conference at their base in Chloorkop on Thursday.

“There will be occasions where maybe I’m not up to scratch, but we are a team, and we are a unit. We are full of brothers, and if one is down, I can count on the others to pick me up. I think my job is just to work as hard as I can, knowing that I have the full support of my team, the coaches and to get back to the level that is expected of me. That’s what I’m working towards.”

After Sundowns came close to winning the Champions League last season – losing to Pyramids in the final – Kekana said they have analysed what went wrong in the past to do better this time.

The Brazilians should seal their qualification to the group stages when they host Remo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.

“The Champions League has been a bit of an Achilles’ heel for us, considering that usually we do so well to get into a particular stage, and when we are supposed to take it into the next, we fall short,” he said.

“But I don’t think we are discouraged. It is just building even more character within the group, knowing that we are capable of reaching that stage. Now it is about us going all the way. I think the desire and hunger are still there.

“As a team, this is the one trophy we want, considering how we’ve done in the league. The Champions League title is what is missing in this group.”

