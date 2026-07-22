Foldables perfected: First look at Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z series

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From left: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Fold8 Ultra and Fold8 are now available for pre-order.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new Galaxy Z series — its most comprehensive foldable smartphone lineup yet.

Built on seven generations of foldable innovation and consumer insight, the Galaxy Z series gives users more choice than ever, with three distinct form factors engineered to fit different needs:

The all-new Galaxy Z Fold8 is a fresh and exciting form factor that provides a new kind of foldable experience built around the way people explore, discover and immerse themselves in their favourite content. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra brings Galaxy’s signature Ultra experience to a foldable form factor, offering a larger workspace for enhanced productivity and content creation. The Galaxy Z Flip8 — the sleekest Galaxy Z Flip yet — was built for expression and quick interaction on the go.

Galaxy Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been optimised for each of these form factors. Across the lineup, every insight feels more actionable and every action feels more connected.

Multitasking is easier on the larger screens of Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, while Galaxy Z Flip8’s AI-native FlexWindow keeps relevant information and shortcuts within reach.

And with partner AI experiences such as Gemini Intelligence, Galaxy gives users even more ways to get things done in fewer steps — with transparency, privacy and user control built in.

“As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user,” says TM Roh, CEO, president and head of the Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics.

“By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people.”

Here’s a closer look at the lineup:

All-new Galaxy Z Fold8: built for immersive discovery

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is engineered for users who want a foldable smartphone that feels natural in the moments when curiosity turns into deeper discovery.

It introduces a form factor designed to move easily from quick interactions on the cover screen to deeper viewing, reading and gaming on the main display.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is built to adapt to the way you read, game and enjoy your favourite content. (Samsung)

At just 201g, the Galaxy Fold8 is also Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet.

Despite its lightweight design, it pairs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor with a larger 4,800mAh battery, delivering smooth, responsive performance and lasting power so users can stay immersed longer.

Intuitive display ratios

The Galaxy Z Fold8’s display ratios are designed around the way people naturally consume content throughout the day:

When folded, the 10:16 cover screen feels familiar and comfortable for the short moments people return to most often, such as messaging, social updates, browsing and short-form video.

feels familiar and comfortable for the short moments people return to most often, such as messaging, social updates, browsing and short-form video. When unfolded, the 4:3 main display creates a larger canvas that helps users lose themselves in games and films.

When rotated, the same display ratio becomes naturally suited to reading, giving users a more comfortable way to settle into articles, e-books and long-form content without carrying another device.

By adapting the screen to the content, these display ratios help to create a more immersive experience whether users are quickly checking their messages or settling in for a longer session of browsing, watching, reading or gaming.

A clear and versatile camera experience

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed to help users capture and share the moments that catch their attention.

Whether it’s a sweeping landscape, a group shot or a spontaneous moment on the move, Galaxy Z Fold8 makes everyday photography and video feel easier to capture, edit and share:

Dual 50MP cameras deliver consistent high-resolution detail across wide and ultrawide perspectives, helping preserve image quality across different scenes and shooting conditions.

deliver consistent high-resolution detail across wide and ultrawide perspectives, helping preserve image quality across different scenes and shooting conditions. Dual Recording lets users capture both sides of the moment while previewing themselves through the cover screen, making reactions and shared experiences easier to frame.

lets users capture both sides of the moment while previewing themselves through the cover screen, making reactions and shared experiences easier to frame. My FanCam automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage into a preferred aspect ratio, turning dynamic scenes into social-ready videos with less manual editing.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: built for maximum productivity

Ultra represents Galaxy’s highest standard for performance, capability and innovation. With the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, that standard meets Samsung’s most advanced foldable design.

Its expansive 8″ main display opens up a productive workspace for multitasking, while its advanced camera system and long-lasting battery help users create throughout the day.

All of this comes in Galaxy’s slimmest Z Fold design yet — measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighs 215g, it pushes the standard for productivity on the go.

Professional-grade creativity with an Ultra-level camera system

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is built to give creators more freedom from capture to edit, with an Ultra-level camera system and creative tools that make high-quality content easier to produce from one device.

Highlights include:

The 200 MP main camera system captures rich, detailed photos with greater clarity and is now enhanced with High Dynamic Range capability in 200MP mode for more true-to-life images.

system captures rich, detailed photos with greater clarity and is now enhanced with capability in 200MP mode for more true-to-life images. A new 50MP ultra-wide camera brings greater detail and clarity to wider scenes and macro shots, giving users more flexibility when capturing landscapes, interiors, group shots and close-up details.

brings greater detail and clarity to wider scenes and macro shots, giving users more flexibility when capturing landscapes, interiors, group shots and close-up details. Improved Nightography helps photos and videos look brighter and clearer in low light, so users can capture standout moments even in challenging lighting conditions.

helps photos and videos look brighter and clearer in low light, so users can capture standout moments even in challenging lighting conditions. For advanced creators, 8K video recording through the new APV codec gives users greater flexibility and quality for editing and production workflows, while Cine LUT adds cinematic colour and tone control directly from a mobile device.

Peak performance, cool under pressure

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is engineered to stay fast, responsive and reliable through the most demanding workloads, from heavier multitasking and content creation to AI-powered workflows.

With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy at its core, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers the performance users need to switch between apps, work across a larger screen and keep demanding tasks moving smoothly.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery to help power a full day of work, content creation and entertainment. (Samsung)

A larger 5,000 mAh battery helps users stay productive for longer, supporting a full day of work, creation and entertainment in a slimmer foldable design.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra also introduces a new dual-path charging architecture with 45W fast charging, helping distribute power more efficiently across the battery system for faster, more stable and reliable charging throughout the day.

In addition, it uses an expanded graphite cooling structure engineered for improved thermal conductivity, helping dissipate heat more effectively and keeping the device responsive during demanding tasks.

Galaxy Z Flip8: built for self-expression

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is built for users who want their phone to feel as dynamic as they are.

Designed around quick interactions, personal expression and AI-native experiences, the Galaxy Z Flip8 brings the power of Galaxy AI closer to everyday moments through a reimagined FlexWindow (cover screen) and uniquely flexible Flip form factor.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 combines a compact foldable design with an AI-powered FlexWindow and camera features designed to enhance everyday creativity. (Samsung)

Weighing just 180g and with a thickness of only 6.1mm, Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip brings information, actions and creativity closer to everyday moments.

A smarter, more intuitive FlexWindow experience

The Galaxy Z Flip8 reimagines the FlexWindow as an AI-native everyday interface, bringing information, actions and assistance closer to the moments when users need them most.

The new FlexWindow brings apps, insights and actions directly to the cover screen, helping users access information, AI-powered features and connected tasks in fewer steps.

Now Brief on FlexWindow home brings timely insights and next steps, helping users move from glanceable information to action at the right moment.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 also makes automation through Gemini Intelligence easier to access from the FlexWindow, allowing users to complete connected actions through side-key activation or natural voice requests.

FlexCam unlocks a more expressive Flip selfie experience

The Galaxy Z Flip8 enhances Samsung’s signature Flip camera experience, turning everyday moments into more expressive content through flexible shooting angles, real-time previews and Flip-only creative experiences.

From hands-free shooting and real-time preview to cover-screen selfie videos and Flip-only mirror selfies, the Galaxy Z Flip8 helps users create, check and share polished moments without setting up extra equipment.

Highlights include:

A 50MP camera with ProVisual Engine , delivering Galaxy Z Flip’s most advanced selfie experience with natural skin tones, dynamic bokeh effects and exceptional detail.

, delivering Galaxy Z Flip’s most advanced selfie experience with natural skin tones, dynamic bokeh effects and exceptional detail. Flex Mode , enabling hands-free shooting from a wide range of angles.

, enabling hands-free shooting from a wide range of angles. Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker , providing a more comfortable, stable hold for capturing dynamic shots on the move.

, providing a more comfortable, stable hold for capturing dynamic shots on the move. Super Steady now with Horizontal Lock , helping keep footage smooth and consistently framed, whether filming action-filled moments or on-the-go selfie videos.

, helping keep footage smooth and consistently framed, whether filming action-filled moments or on-the-go selfie videos. FlipShot , allowing users to personalise the FlexWindow and capturing more expressive mirror selfies.

, allowing users to personalise the FlexWindow and capturing more expressive mirror selfies. Mirror View, providing a realistic mirror-like preview for quick appearance checks before taking a photo or heading out.

Pre-order your Galaxy Z Series smartphone

The latest Galaxy Z Series smartphones are available to pre-order at the following recommended retail prices*:

The Galaxy Fold8 Ultra is priced at R50,999 for 512GB model and R60,999 for the 1TB model. It’s available in a choice of Violet Shadow, Cream, Graphite and Green Shadow, with the latter exclusively available through Samsung’s online store.

is priced at R50,999 for 512GB model and R60,999 for the 1TB model. It’s available in a choice of Violet Shadow, Cream, Graphite and Green Shadow, with the latter exclusively available through Samsung’s online store. The Galaxy Z Fold8 is priced at R40,999 for the 256GB model and R45,999 for the 512GB model. It’s available in a choice of Lavender, Cream, Graphite and Pistachio, with the latter exclusively available through Samsung’s online store.

is priced at R40,999 for the 256GB model and R45,999 for the 512GB model. It’s available in a choice of Lavender, Cream, Graphite and Pistachio, with the latter exclusively available through Samsung’s online store. The Galaxy Z Flip8 is priced at R26,999 for the 256GB model. It’s available in a choice of Pink, Cream, Graphite and Mint, with the latter exclusively available through Samsung’s online store.

Don’t miss this limited-time offer

Pre-order your Galaxy Z Series smartphone from now until August 12 2026 to take advantage of a special launch offer**.

In addition to your innovative new smartphone, you’ll receive:

Free accessories worth up to R1,500;

Free access to Samsung SOS+, a 24/7 emergency response service, for 12 months; and

A free six-month Google AI Pro trial (worth over R2,500), including access to Google’s most advanced AI models and 5TB of cloud storage to boost productivity and creativity.

For added peace of mind, sign up for Samsung Care+, which provides comprehensive protection against accidental damage, fast repairs, an extended warranty and certified expert support at home and abroad.

Did you know switching from iOS to Samsung Galaxy is now easier than ever?

Samsung has made it even simpler for iOS users to move to Galaxy, thanks to a more seamless migration experience across a wider range of devices.

With the updated Smart Switch, iOS users can scan a QR code on their current device and wirelessly transfer data without downloading additional apps.

Smart Switch can also transfer additional types of data, including passwords and passkeys, call history, accessibility settings, eSIM data and more, helping reduce the time needed to set up a new device.

And with Quick Share’s new compatibility with AirDrop, sharing files between iOS and Galaxy devices is now seamless in both directions.

For more information about the Galaxy Z Series or to order your new smartphone, visit the Samsung website.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.

* Prices are recommended retail prices and may vary per retailer. ** Terms and conditions apply.