The bright young stars of ‘The Polygamist’

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This Youth Month, rising stars Luyanda Zwane, Noluthando Shabalala, Lwazie Keith Tsebesha and Wonder Ndlovu light up Netflix’s new supernovela, The Polygamist, as seen on the front of SMag’s latest digital cover.

The Polygamist stars Luyanda Zwane, Wonder Ndlovu, Noluthando Shabalala and Lwazie Keith Tsebesha. (Aart Verrips)

Premiering this Friday and adapted from Sue Nyathi’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the 22-episode series also stars Sdumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Kenneth Nkosi, Celeste Ntuli, Kwanele Mthethwa and Vuyo Biyela. Ahead of the premiere, SMag gets to know the quartet.

Tell us about your character.

Zwane: I play Lindani, who is a complicated young woman. She wants a better life for herself and believes she has found a way out through a relationship with an older man. What fascinated me was understanding why she makes the choices she does rather than judging her.

Tsebesha: I play Sarah Gomora, who is searching for acceptance and belonging. She longs for the love and recognition of her father, and that emotional journey is something many people can relate to.

Shabalala: I play Mpume. On the surface, she seems to have everything, but her life is more complicated. She’s resilient and wise and often becomes the voice of reason in difficult situations.

Ndlovu: I play Menzi Gomora. He comes from a wealthy family but struggles with his own sense of identity and belonging. What interested me was exploring who he is beneath the privilege.

The Polygamist cast Lwazie Keith Tsebesha, Noluthando Shabalala, Luyanda Zwane and Wonder Ndlovu. (Aart Verrips)

What challenged you about playing this character?

Zwane: Lindani’s story was emotionally heavy. There are situations she experiences that many young women unfortunately face in real life. Carrying those emotions and telling that story truthfully was challenging but important.

Tsebesha: Sarah’s need for acceptance forced me to tap into emotions that felt very personal.

Shabalala: The challenge was understanding someone who appears to have everything while still carrying her own struggles. It taught me not to make assumptions about people’s lives.

Ndlovu: Menzi is different from me. I had to research how wealth influences young people and their sense of self, but I also had to remember that he is a human being first.

What message do you hope young people take from the show?

Zwane: Protect yourself and know your worth. The world can be a difficult place, but your choices matter.

Shabalala: Remember why you started. Whatever path you choose, hold on to your purpose.

Tsebesha: Don’t seek validation from other people. Believe in your vision and trust your journey.

Ndlovu: Never let your circumstances define your future. Keep working, keep believing and keep showing up for your dreams.

The Polygamist cast Lwazie Keith Tsebesha, Noluthando Shabalala, Wonder Ndlovu and Luyanda Zwane. (Aart Verrips)

Who are you outside of the character you play?

Zwane: I’m someone who loves storytelling and connecting with people. I’m passionate about using my work to shine a light on issues that affect young people. Beyond acting, I’m very grounded and family-oriented.

Shabalala: I’m quite introspective. I enjoy learning about people and understanding what motivates them. Acting allows me to explore different sides of humanity, and that’s what I love most about it.

Tsebesha: I’m a dreamer and believer. I’m constantly learning and growing. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me and challenge me to become better.

Ndlovu: I’m quite private. Outside of acting, I enjoy spending time with my family and children. I love cooking and trying new recipes. I value responsibility and growth.

The series deals with complex family dynamics. What role has family played in your own life?

Ndlovu: Family is everything. Becoming a father changed my life. I have two children, and they’ve taught me so much about responsibility, love and purpose. I didn’t grow up with the kind of family structure I wanted, so creating that for my children is very important.

Shabalala: Family teaches us our first lessons about love, belonging and identity. Those experiences stay with us.

The Polygamist stars Lwazie Keith Tsebesha, Noluthando Shabalala, Wonder Ndlovu and Luyanda Zwane. (Aart Verrips)

What was it like working together on set?

Ndlovu: We laughed all the time. Even during emotional scenes, there was so much warmth and support between the cast.

Zwane: We became a family very quickly. Everyone was generous and willing to help one another.

Tsebesha: We learned a lot from one another, both professionally and personally.

What would fans be surprised to know about you?

Ndlovu: I love cooking. My mom even bought me an Italian recipe book because I enjoy trying out new dishes.

Shabalala: I’m much quieter in real life than people might expect.