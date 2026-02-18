LISTEN | Caddy on love, life after MTV Base, making music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TV and radio personality Fresh By Caddy, real name Teboho Tsotetsi, is plotting his next move after the abrupt closure of MTV Base. His new chapter focuses on music with the single Oh Nah Nah. Caddy unpacks to Sowetan his exciting reinvention period.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1646990">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

What is the inspiration behind Oh Nah Nah?

The song represents a person or destination – a happy place where everything feels right. It’s me saying I can’t wait to see you. It could be a loved one, home, or a place you’ve always wanted to go, but it’s taken forever to get there. When you finally arrive, everything feels pure and okay.

You dropped the single just before Valentine’s Day. Are you in love?

[Laughs] Yes, I am in love, and it’s beautiful. But the song is also for my friends, my family, and the people who support me. It’s me saying I can’t wait to see you, and I can’t wait for your dreams to come true.

Why venture into music now?

I’ve always done music, but I needed to build my brand first and use my strengths where they lie. I wanted people to know who I am before I drop music, so it’s not just a random song; it’s part of my journey. Now it feels like the right time. I have the time to dedicate myself fully to it, and I’m excited to express myself in this way.

Do you have fear of rejection with this new music chapter?

Not fear, but awareness. When you’ve built yourself in TV and radio, people box you into that; however, growth means allowing yourself to evolve. I’ve grown so much over the years, and music feels like the most honest way to show that growth.

Your sound blends trap, Afrobeats and pop. Take us through that.

I want my sound to be universal. I love trap, Afrobeats and pop, so I created something that reflects the genres I genuinely enjoy. It’s a song you can dance to anywhere; at home, with friends, in commercials or movies.

How have you used art to fully express yourself?

With radio and TV, there are limitations. You can’t always be your full self. But in music, I can express myself [to the optimum]. That’s where people will see my healthy ego … I’m still Fresh By Caddy, but fully expressed. People will see the performances, the fashion, the lifestyle, and the sound come together in a bigger way.

How would you describe this “healthy ego”?

It’s confidence without arrogance. It’s knowing who I am and what I bring. Music allows me to show up boldly and unapologetically creatively, visually, and emotionally.

Radio and TV star turned musician Fresh By Caddy. (Supplied)

Why is it important to have multiple streams of income?

The entertainment industry is growing and expanding. You don’t have to do just one thing to be relevant. In the economy we live in, you need multiple streams to survive. I’ll still be on TV, on the radio and on stage. I don’t know exactly how I’ll manage it time-wise, but it has to work.

What legacy do you want to leave behind?

I want to create a different sound (a mixture of trap, 3-step, pop, and amapiano) that will go global. Music that musicians will remix. I’d love to collaborate with artists like Justin Bieber, Tyla, Willow Smith, Scotts Maphuma, LeeMcKrazy, and Olamide, and perform on big international stages like Coachella. I also want to create a world where it’s okay to be queer, black and from SA, and be celebrated for your talent without judgment.